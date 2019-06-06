'Rare opportunity' to buy Cotswolds farm for eye-watering price

The farmland is predominately in commercial arable production, with the soil types suitable for all cereals and grassland production

Potential buyers have a 'rare opportunity' to acquire an 'attractive, high quality' Cotswolds farm which extends to over 900 acres - for an eye-watering price.

Lowesmoor Farm is set within the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), and comes with a Grade II farmhouse.

The 939-acre farm lies between Cirencester and Tetbury and is available either as a whole or in five lots.

It is for sale for offers in excess of £12.5m for the whole, jointly marketed by Strutt & Parker and Savills.

The farm comes with a secondary five-bedroom house, a selection of traditional and modern farm buildings and two semi-detached cottages.

The main farmhouse has seven bedrooms and was built in the 18th century from Cotswold stone.

The farmland is predominately in commercial arable production, with the soil types suitable for all cereals and grassland production.

There are 63 acres of pasture which is currently the home of the Lowesmoor Herd of pedigree Herefords and the land is interspersed with a number of woods and copses, supporting a small family shoot.

There is a range of traditional and modern farm buildings, including grain storage facilities and livestock housing.

Mark McAndrew, head of national estates and farms at Strutt & Parker, said: “Positioned in a popular location on the edge of the Cotswolds, Lowesmoor is a gem of a property, with an attractive stone farmhouse with far-reaching views at its heart.

“It is a superb commercial farm in a fantastic and accessible location, with a wonderful outlook.”

Richard Binning, Director of Savills Farms and Estates, said farms with the 'versatility' of Lowesmoor rarely come onto the open market.

“It will be very interesting to see from where potential buyers emerge for such a rare opportunity in the Cotswolds,” he said.