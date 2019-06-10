NFU Cymru launches award for sustainable farmers

The award aims to recognise the economic, environment, social and cultural contribution of farming in Wales

NFU Cymru has launched a new Sustainable Agriculture Award to recognise the contribution farming makes to the well-being of Wales.

The award seeks to champion outstanding examples of sustainable farmers and farming businesses in the country.

It will be awarded to the farmer who can demonstrate a commitment to the production of high quality food to world leading standards.

A farmer also must demonstrate their positive contribution to protecting and enhancing the quality of the farmed environment, and demonstrate their involvement to the rural economy and Welsh culture.

The inaugural award was announced at the Sustainable Agriculture conference held at Pentre Farm, near Brecon on Friday 7th June.

NFU Cymru President John Davies said Welsh farmers are 'key drivers' of the rural economy and are 'the heart' of rural communities, the Welsh language and culture.

“Welsh farmers make an unparalleled contribution to the economic, environmental, social and cultural well-being of Wales.

“Alongside producing high quality food to world leading standards, farmers manage over 80% of the land area of Wales playing a crucial role protecting, maintaining and enhancing the farmed environment,” he said.

Nominations are invited from farms and/or farmers throughout Wales. Farmers are invited to nominate themselves or they can be nominated by friends, relatives or organisations. The closing date for entries is Monday 30th September 2019.

Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at their farm by the judging panel during October and the winner will be announced at the NFU Cymru Conference on Thursday 7th November 2019.

The winner will receive £500 and a commemorative award.