Farmer killed by loose trailer pushed friend out of harm's way, inquest hears

The incident happened on Main Drove, near Little Downham, Cambridgeshire, last June (Photo: Google Maps)

An inquest has heard how a selfless farmer killed by a loose trailer last year pushed his friend away from the impending collision.

Alvis Smith, 48, was killed while repairing his tractor by the roadside in Cambridgeshire last year.

Mr Smith, along with another man, Dale Parsons, who helped with the repairs, were suddenly hit by a loose trailer which came off another vehicle.

The incident happened outside Laurel Farm, near Little Downham, Ely, at about 2.15pm on Tuesday 19 June.

The other man, Dale Parsons, received serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A forensic collision investigator told an inquest which took place on Tuesday 28 May 2019 that CCTV footage shows Mr Smith pushing Mr Parsons out of harm's way as the loose trailer came toward them.

According to a report by local newspaper Cambridgeshire Live, he said: “The trailer appears to bounce and detach from the Ford on the way past the farm.

“Mr Smith can be seen near the rear side door of the tractor, and he then runs towards the rear side of the tractor.

“The stills show Mr Smith push Mr Parson behind the tractor and try and get out the way of the oncoming trailer.”

The investigator added: “As a result both men became trapped between the cultivator and the trailer. The collision occurred as the trailer became detached.”

Paramedics were called to the scene and Mr Smith was treated, but passed away as a result of his injuries.