Mature students offered £1000 bursary from agri college

Applications must be submitted to Scotland's Rural College by 31 August 2019

Mature students interested in land-based and agricultural courses are being offered a helping hand to return to study with a £1,000 bursary.

The new bursary by Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) offers mature students the chance to change their career path.

It is available to students aged 25 and over to help towards the costs of studying on an HNC, HND or degree course.

Up to 20 bursaries will be offered to new students enrolling on a course starting in September 2019.

Courses at the college include Agriculture, Animal Science and Horticulture, and many others.

“A significant proportion of SRUC’s students are mature students, and many of these are returning to study in the hope of making a career or lifestyle change,” said Student Recruitment Manager, Hannah D’Mellow.

“We know that returning to study as a mature student comes with challenges, and that finance is only one of these, but we hope that our new Change Your Path bursary will help some students manage the transition.”

The bursary will be offered to both full and part-time students, with two lump sums of up to £500 paid at Christmas and Easter in the first year.

Applications must be submitted by 31 August 2019 and will be ranked by a committee, with successful applicants notified in early September.