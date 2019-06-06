Police photograph farmer driving tractor while on phone

(Photo: @RoadPolAlliance/Twitter)

Police have issued a warning after a farmer was photographed driving his tractor while on the phone in Devon.

An officer from Devon, Cornwall and Dorset Roads Policing team took a photo of the offence, which happened on Wednesday 5 June.

The picture shows a man behind the wheel of a tractor while using his mobile phone in North Devon.

In the tweet, the force said: "Driving this while using your mobile phone is dangerous and also rather obvious! #Bigwindows #Dontriskit."

Farmers are now being warned that they could be landed a fine and penalty points for using their phone while driving tractors and agricultural machinery.

Since 2003 it's been illegal to hold a phone or sat nav while driving.

Police forces have urged road users to have hands-free access, such as a bluetooth headset, voice command or a a dashboard holder.

Farmers must also stay in full control of the vehicle at all times. The police are allowed to stop vehicles if they think the driver is not in control because he or she is distracted.

Those caught risk 6 penalty points and a £200 fine if using a hand-held phone when driving.