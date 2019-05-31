Sainsbury's to launch 'meat-free butchers' in London

(Photo: Sainsbury's)

Sainsbury's is to launch a temporary pop-up 'meat-free butchers' to encourage people to try non-meat alternatives.

The retailer said the store will launch on Bethnal Green Road in London from June 21-23 especially for World Meat Free Week.

It comes as the supermarket chain said it is witnessing a 'huge climb' in plant-based food sales.

There has been an 82% increase in customers searching for vegan products online, and a 65% increase in sales of plant-based products year-on-year, according to statistics released earlier this year.

In a statement sent to Vegan Food & Living, Buyer for Sainsburys, James Hamilton said: “Whilst we’re seeing a huge climb in sales of our plant-based foods, we know from conversations with customers that there is a sense of trepidation about cooking with them.

“So, our meat-free butchers has been launched to encourage people to get up close to the products, try what they like and take home some valuable cooking advice and recipe inspiration.

“We have carefully selected the products on offer from the growing range of over 100 plant-based products now available at Sainsbury’s, so customers are in for a real meat-free treat when visiting the butchers.”

It follows the retailer launching an 'industry-leading' trial cross 20 of its stores which saw a meat-alternative section placed into the meat, fish and poultry aisles.

Despite increased moves by retailers to capitalise on the vegan market, data shows meat products still remain popular with shoppers and there is 'little evidence' to suggest there has been a significant turn towards plant-based diets.