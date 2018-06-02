'Agriculture Champions' urge new policies for Scottish farming in face of Brexit

Scottish agriculture needs new policies and mindsets to address the unprecedented challenges facing the sector post-Brexit, a report warns.Four "Agriculture Champions" were appointed last year with a remit to advise on the development of a new strategy for the sector. In their final report, the champions call for a two-stage, long-term vision based on what the public wants and values in Scottish farming.In stage one, polices would not be changed radically, but an emphasis placed on encouraging industry and businesses to become more entrepreneurial, with farm funding maintained at current levels.In stage two, an element of basic income support would continue, but at a lower rate, with the majority of funding allocated to schemes that boost productivity and enhance natural capital – tailored to regional or sectorial needs and capped per farm.
Scottish government's Rural Secretary Fergus Ewing said the farming industry is about to enter the "biggest period of upheaval in a generation due to Brexit".He said it "will require government, industry and businesses to adapt and change so that farming remains vibrant, resilient, and profitable."“I endorse the findings that support based on activity and production should be retained to an extent, but there should be a major new focus on increasing productivity,” Mr Ewing said.“To support this, we need to better link research and development with on farm practice, encouraging businesses to collaborate, become more entrepreneurial, and do more to attract people to the sector.”NFU Scotland said the report recognises and reward those farmers who want to do more.NFU Scotland President, Andrew McCornick said: “The report’s recommendation to continue, but reduce, direct support over a managed transition while increasing emphasis on productivity gains and delivering environmental benefits mirrors the union’s thinking of shifting from area-based support to action-based support.”The four agricultural champions includes Henry Graham (Scottish Chair of Lantra), Archie Gibson (Chair of Scottish Food and Drink Federation), John Kinnaird (Farmer and former President of NFUS), and Marion MacCormick (former Buying Director for ALDI).