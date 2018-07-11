‘Blighted’ resident complains to city planners about ‘bellowing’ cows





James Bullock, a life-long resident of Swillington, near Leeds, lives near Swillington Organic Farm.He described to Councillors in Leeds how his life is "blighted" due to cattle in a barn on the farm premise.Mr Bullock played a recording of the cows "bellowing" to Councillors, who were considering a retrospective application for a barn to house the cows.In the end, Councillors granted temporary permission for the barn, but only for the next 12 months. The barn was originally approved back in 2016.However, according to the BBC's Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Bullock told the meeting: "They decided they would build a barn, without consulting me, right in front of my house."The noise has been intolerable. I have to lie there in bed listening to this bellowing."They say that they want to be good neighbours - they haven't done that so far."(The applicants) responded to our concerns by saying there was a 'barely audible, occasional moo'."However, Mr Bullock agreed to the Councillors recommendations for temporary permission for the barn, on the condition that it would no longer house the cows after one year.