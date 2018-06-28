'Digital dark age': Rural businesses held back by poor mobile coverage

Rural businesses held back by poor mobile phone coverage say they are being kept in a “digital dark age” because of the reluctance of network operators to invest in the countryside.The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) told an influential group of MPs that Ofcom must force mobile operators to make 4G connectivity available for all businesses and communities.An inquiry by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Rural Business is examining how businesses in the countryside are impacted by inadequate mobile phone signals.After hearing evidence from rural business leaders about the barriers to improving coverage and from the four main network operators, the group is set to produce a report with recommendations on how mobile connectivity can be improved across rural areas.CLA Deputy President, Mark Bridgeman said 4G is "vital to running a business". He said it is needed for marketing, communication and driving forward innovative technology.
“Rural businesses are being kept in a digital dark age because of mobile not-spots across the countryside,” Mr Bridgeman said.“Many rural communities have been abandoned by the mobile network operators who will only make investments in the countryside when forced to do so. Ofcom must demand more and challenge this reluctance to invest in rural areas.”'4GForAll'The CLA started a ‘#4GForAll’ campaign to highlight the lack of rural mobile coverage.In April, more than 50 MPs called on Ofcom to raise the proposed coverage obligations for the 700 MHz spectrum sale so they align with the Government ambition for 95% geographic coverage by 2022.The 56 MPs sent a joint letter to Digital Secretary Matthew Hancock asking him to challenge the current speed and ambition of 4G coverage roll out in rural areas.Mr Bridgeman added: “We want 4G for all so that rural businesses and communities have the same advantages as their urban counterparts. With the challenges of Brexit, rural businesses will increasingly depend on good connectivity to become more productive and efficient.
“To ensure the countryside is better connected, we need to see regulation introduced which imposes a more ambitious legally binding coverage obligation on all four major operators, plus action from Ofcom to force the mobile operators into providing much greater transparency of coverage performance and plans for rural areas.”