'Dream come true': Young couple one step closer to getting their first farm

The new tenants of the National Trust’s Land End Farm near Kendal, Cumbria moved into the centuries old farm on Friday 10 August to start their life there by living in a caravan.Over the next two years, David and Bekka Corrie-Close from The Horned Beef Company will work with the National Trust on plans for the future of the farm which needs significant investment, including the farmhouse.It’s a landmark moment for the couple, who are in their thirties. Starting with nothing, and living in a yurt with no facilities, they began by attracting £30,000 of crowdfunding to buy cows.They increased herd numbers, leased less productive fields spread over a 15 mile radius and became livestock keepers and land managers.Today they own and tend a 100-head herd of native breeds whose premium meat, when available, sells out within 36 hours.Having a farm base will mean much less travel time to check on animals, although some of the herd will graze on land away from Lane End.Hay and silage cut from the fields next to the farm is easily transported and stored in the barns.David, now a full-time farmer, gave up his job whilst Bekka, an ecologist, works part-time to help provide an income.“We have had to be innovative to make our dream come true and farm in the way we want to. It’s incredibly hard and rewarding work which seems to be winning us a lot of public support,” said David Corrie-Close.“We began by attracting finance using a crowd-funding model; our investors literally get a tasty return each year in the form of some great meat.“We lease parcels of less productive farmland from the National Trust and other like-minded landowners who want to see nature benefitting from low intensity grazing. We use traditional methods which are good for nature and produce a quality product,” he added.David admits that they're not a typical farming business, but like most farmers, they're doing what is right for them and where they farm.“We have grown quickly and we are at the stage where we need a farming base to take The Horned Beef Company to the next level. In the National Trust we have a landlord who is on the same page as us; sympathetic to the environment and conservation and who understands a business that is operating to achieve those things.“The next two years at Lane End Farm will test us further and bring us one step closer to having a sustainable farming business,” added David.Neighbours of the Corrie-Closes include two other farms on the National Trust’s Sizergh Estate. Overall, the Trust owns 90 farms in the Lake District.