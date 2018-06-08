'Enthusiasm and diligence': Nominations sought for potato industry awards

Nominations are now being sought for the British Potato Industry Award and the AHDB Above and Beyond Award.The two awards are given out annually to some of the sector’s most dedicated and talented individuals, those who have made a genuine difference to the industry.The awards recognise and celebrate the significant achievements of those people who leave a lasting mark on the industry.While the awards are partly about thanking farmers and growers for their efforts, they also highlight the breadth of knowledge, innovation and talent the sector possesses.AHDB Potato Board Chair, Sophie Churchill OBE, explains: “If you know someone who has devoted much of their working life to the sector, or you are impressed by the enthusiasm and diligence demonstrated by someone with just a handful of years’ experience, then please do put their names forward, as they could be one of our winners.”
The awards will be presented at this year’s Seed Industry Event on 15 November in St Andrew’s, Scotland. This biennial conference attracts 250 delegates from across the sector who will gather to discuss key issues including plant health, consumer trends, international markets and Brexit.British Potato Industry AwardThis award – now in its 21st year – is presented to those who have contributed significant service to the industry over a considerable period of time. Previous British Potato Industry Award recipients - whose efforts have left a substantial and lasting mark on the sector – include leading growers, variety breeders, specialists in research development and knowledge transfer, storage engineers, processing specialists, machinery designers and journalists.Above and BeyondThe AHDB Above and Beyond Award is presented to an exceptional performer or to an individual who has made a significant achievement over the last five years.Submitting a nomination is a simple process and can be done via the AHDB Potatoes website.
The closing date for submissions is Monday 1 October 2018.For further information contact Award committee secretary, Margaret Skinner, AHDB Potatoes, Tel: 0131 297 7460.