'Excellent and extensive' 500-acre mixed farm for sale in Fife

The farm comprises a traditional farmhouse, a range of modern and traditional farm buildings, a derelict cottage which has the potential to be converted into a second dwelling and over 500 acres of agricultural land.The arable land is well suited to producing good yields of a wide range of crops, notably cereals, but is well suited to potatoes or other root vegetables.Duncan Barrie, partner at Galbraith said the farm is expected to attract a considerable degree of interest.“The purchaser would find it relatively straightforward to continue with the business as a mixed arable and livestock farm with this quality of land,” Mr Barrie said.“The current lotting also allows for existing local farming business to acquire one or more of the land lots and benefit form economies of scale.“This part of Fife is well known for the attractive traditional villages of the East Neuk and Fife’s beautiful coastline includes sandy beaches at Tentsmuir and Elie, all within an hour’s drive. The purchasers would be able to enjoy the surrounding area and the farmhouse could make an ideal family home,” he added.The land at Auchmuir Farm extends to 203.67 Ha (503.27 acres) of which 249 acres are arable land, 231 acres are used as pasture and 18 acres are woodland.The James Hutton Institute has classified the land as principally grade 3.1, grade 3.2 and grade 4.1 with some grade 5.1.The land is split into three blocks divided by the minor public road and there is access to the fields from a network of farm tracks or directly from the public roads.There are areas of woodland interspersed throughout the property, predominantly at the field boundaries, which provide shelter.Currently the farming system at Auchmuir is a mix of arable and livestock farming. The livestock business has consisted of 100 sucklers with followers.The farm is for sale through Galbraith as a whole at offers over £2,620,000 or in 3 lots as at the following asking prices: Lot 1 with offers over £1,530,000; Lot 2 with offers over £720,000 and Lot 3 with offers over £370,000.