'Excellent' mixed farm located in 'beautiful' Fife location on market





The property is surrounded by picturesque scenery

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Wester Forret Farm, in Fife is a mixed arable and livestock unit of approximately 172.21 ha (425.53 acres) in a location three miles from Cupar.The farm has a traditional B-Listed farmhouse and a further semi-detached cottage, and has a range of modern and traditional farm buildings situated adjacent to the farmhouse.The land is a mixture of productive arable land and pasture.The majority of the productive arable is situated to the west of the holding, largely classified as grade 3.1 and 3.2 with some grade 2 land, currently down to a mix of cereals with some fields growing seed potatoes and broccoli.The remainder of the land situated to the east of the public road is a mixture of arable and pasture land, with a larger area of hill grazing.Duncan Barrie, partner with Galbraith, who is handling the sale of said the farm offers an "excellent opportunity" to acquire a genuine mixed holding within a desirable part of North East Fife.“The current owners have carried out a programme of ditching and drainage work over the years to ensure that the land can be used to its maximum potential,” Mr Barrie said.“All the fields are accessible, of a good size and offer easy access to modern machinery. The fields used for pasture are fenced and watered, allowing cattle to be out-wintered late into the season.Mr Barrie added: “The property is surrounded by picturesque scenery and within an area known for its fertile farmland, capable of producing high yields of an extensive range of crops. This area of Fife is known for beautiful rolling hills and Cupar itself is a desirable and attractive county town only three miles from the property.”In the last 12 months, more than 100 farms and blocks of farmland totalling over 15,000 acres, with a value in excess of £100 million, were brought to the market by Galbraith in Scotland.Wester Forret Farm is for sale for offers over £3,000,000, through Galbraith. For further details please contact Galbraith on 01786 434600 or email: stirling@galbraithgroup.com.