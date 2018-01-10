'Father' of legal scheme which has supported thousands of farmers dies

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Ronnie Foster MBE, a farmer from Rosedale, North Yorkshire, died on 5 January at the age of 86.He was considered as the ‘father’ of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) Legal Assistance Scheme, which has helped thousands of farmers and fought dozens of test cases on behalf of the industry over the last 30 years.NFU Regional Director, Adam Bedford, said it was difficult to sum up Mr Foster’s contribution to the NFU.“Ronnie’s drive and determination, coupled with a great sense of humour, a sharp intellect and kindly nature allowed him to make a lasting impression on the NFU,” he said.“His foresight and passion was certainly the driving force behind the creation of our national legal assistance scheme that was ground-breaking when it was launched 30 years ago.“But his contribution went much further and there are many within the NFU that remember working with him who are hugely saddened to hear that he is no longer with us.”Chairman of the Legal Committee from 1987 to 1992, Mr Foster’s determination to bring a myriad of small county legal schemes together as one paved the way for a national scheme with the financial strength to represent the industry on the biggest stage.Former North East LAS representative, Weardale farmer John Oulton, said Mr Foster’s legacy remains one of the NFU’s key member benefits.“You don’t appreciate just how important LAS is until you need it,” he said. “But thanks to Ronnie’s foresight, when our members need legal representation, we now have a scheme that is the envy of many.“Over the years, it has supported thousands of farmers, whose lives could have been ruined without the legal backing it provides. Equally though, through LAS we have been able to fight big battles on behalf of the industry, with results that have benefitted us all.”Mr Foster was awarded an MBE for services to conservation and biodiversity in 1998. He was a founder member of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust and served on the North York Moors National Park Committee and Planning Committee.