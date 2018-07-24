'Fingerprint technology' to improve farm-to-fork traceability for Welsh lamb





Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has entered into a landmark new partnership with technology company Oritain that will deliver the farm-to-fork traceability for PGI Welsh Lamb.The advanced technology analyses trace elements and isotopes which animals absorb from their natural environment and the grass and water that they consume.It comes as consumers increasingly demand that the food they buy can be traced back to its origin.Oritain’s technology establishes a distinctive Welsh ‘fingerprint of origin’. HCC said its techniques are "highly-respected" in a variety of industries.“Under this new partnership, lamb can be tested at any point in the supply chain and can be scientifically verified that it came from an animal reared in Wales,” said HCC Chief Executive, Gwyn Howells.“Of course, Welsh Lamb already has an excellent reputation for traceability among consumers thanks to the PGI scheme, administered in conjunction with NSF Certification. But the new agreement with Oritain takes this to the highest level, ensuring that our premium brand has the ultimate in robust product traceability.”Welsh Lamb gets its distinct flavour and characteristics from the unique environment it’s reared in, confirmed by its PGI designation.Oritain provides a complete assurance that the PGI Welsh Lamb consumers are enjoying – wherever they are across the globe – is exactly that thanks to forensic science.“PGI Welsh Lamb already has a world-leading reputation for quality and traceability. To have that underpinned by Oritain’s traceability technology will further cement that reputation for the future,” Mr Cochrane added.