13 August 2018

'Great sentimental value': Thieves steal twelve vintage tractors from farm


Ten of the tractors are red Massey Fergusons, similar to the model seen above (Photo: Flickr)

Thieves have stolen a large amount of farm machinery, including twelve tractors, from a farm in County Down.
The twelve vintage tractors were stolen along with other farm machinery at a farm on Killynure Road in Carryduff.
It is said the tractors were of "great sentimental value" to the farmer.
It is thought the machinery was stolen sometime between 10am on Wednesday 8 August and 4.30pm on Thursday 9 August.
Officers attended the address and found that entry had been forced to a number of outbuildings.
Chief Inspector Jonathan Wilson said: “Among the items stolen were twelve vintage tractors, a low loading trailer and a power washer.
"Ten of the tractors - which are all of great sentimental value - are Massey Fergusons and all have red bodywork and grey chassis. Two of these tractors also have cabs."
"Two other vintage tractors - a Nutfield Universal which is orange in colour - and a blue Dexta were also taken," Chief Inspector Wilson explained.
The police are keen to hear from anyone who is offered any of these items for sale in suspicious circumstances.
They also want to know if anyone has any information that could help the investigation into this incident or saw any unusual activity in the Killynure Road in Carryduff on Wednesday or Thursday.
Stolen tractors
Massey Ferguson 148 DSM292L
Massey Ferguon 135MP BIW4461
Massey Ferguson 35 IG4497
Massey Ferguson 165 KSB879H
Massey Ferguson 135 (x2) FGZ5014 and GFR579N
Massey Ferguson 20E FGZ2219
Massey Ferguson 230 FIW2836
Massey Ferguson 35X GGZ3215
Massey Ferguson 240 GGZ2065
Nutfield Universal ASH98
Dexta 1110BZ
Anyone with information has been advised to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 940 of 9/8/18. Alternatively, information can also be provide to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





