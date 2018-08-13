'Great sentimental value': Thieves steal twelve vintage tractors from farm

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The twelve vintage tractors were stolen along with other farm machinery at a farm on Killynure Road in Carryduff.It is said the tractors were of "great sentimental value" to the farmer.It is thought the machinery was stolen sometime between 10am on Wednesday 8 August and 4.30pm on Thursday 9 August.Officers attended the address and found that entry had been forced to a number of outbuildings.Chief Inspector Jonathan Wilson said: “Among the items stolen were twelve vintage tractors, a low loading trailer and a power washer."Ten of the tractors - which are all of great sentimental value - are Massey Fergusons and all have red bodywork and grey chassis. Two of these tractors also have cabs.""Two other vintage tractors - a Nutfield Universal which is orange in colour - and a blue Dexta were also taken," Chief Inspector Wilson explained.The police are keen to hear from anyone who is offered any of these items for sale in suspicious circumstances.They also want to know if anyone has any information that could help the investigation into this incident or saw any unusual activity in the Killynure Road in Carryduff on Wednesday or Thursday.Massey Ferguson 148 DSM292LMassey Ferguon 135MP BIW4461Massey Ferguson 35 IG4497Massey Ferguson 165 KSB879HMassey Ferguson 135 (x2) FGZ5014 and GFR579NMassey Ferguson 20E FGZ2219Massey Ferguson 230 FIW2836Massey Ferguson 35X GGZ3215Massey Ferguson 240 GGZ2065Nutfield Universal ASH98Dexta 1110BZ