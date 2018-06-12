'Horrific and very tragic': Man dies in tractor accident on County Fermanagh farm

A man has died in an incident involving farm machinery in County Fermanagh, making it the fourth death the farming industry has seen this month alone.The incident, which took place just after noon on Monday (11 June), is now being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).Police attended the scene of the sudden death in the Moughley Road area of Lisnaskea.While the authorities have not officially confirmed the farmer’s identity, he was named locally as father-of-four Gerry Collins.A spokesperson said: "There are no further details at this time. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed."
Arlene Foster, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader expressed her condolences to the family of the Fermanagh man.She said: “This a horrific and very tragic accident and I wish to extend my sympathies to the family of the man killed as a result.“Sadly another farming family has been plunged into grief and they are very much in our thoughts at this devastating time.“The man was well known within the farming community and his character will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Ms Foster added: “This is a very busy period for our farmers. However, one death on a farm is one too many and this incident has brought into focus the grim dangers that can exist while working with farm machinery.”June deathsThe tragedy follows the death of a man who died after falling off a granary roof in Angus, north east Scotland on Saturday (9 June).
A 68-year-old man died in an incident involving a digger on an Aberdeenshire farm last Thursday (7 June).And a 22-year-old man died on the 2 June after an incident involving a tractor in North Wales.Figures from the HSE have revealed that in 2016/17, agriculture had the highest rate of fatal injury, around 18 times higher than the All Industry rate.