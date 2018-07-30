‘Lamb. It’s got to be Welsh’: 1 August sees celebration of all things lamb









As the Royal Welsh Show comes to an end, the Welsh Lamb industry looks forward to kick-starting its summer promotional campaign.Celebrated on 1 August each year, ‘Lamb Day’ kick starts the Welsh Lamb season and marks the start of the availability of new-season Welsh Lamb.Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales and the Welsh Government have organised the event, which will be offering tasters of Welsh products in the Market Hall at London’s Borough Market from Wednesday until Friday, 1-3 August.On Lamb Day Imran Nathoo, MasterChef 2017 quarter-finalist and food blogger, will be showcasing the versatility of the meat, using Welsh Lamb to create street food as well as a stand out dish highlighting Welsh Lamb as a real showstopper.Lord Newborough, owner of the 12,500-acre Rhug Estate, said their organic Welsh Lamb is a "firm favourite" among customers.He said: “Security and provenance is so important and the well-recognised Welsh brand is renowned around the world. It’s great to see events like this helping to show the versatility of the meat and why it should increasingly be seen as a regular staple of our diet.”Renowned Welsh chef Bryn Williams has also launched the ‘Lamb. It’s got to be Welsh’ campaign highlighting the quality and versatility of the meat.He appeared on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch programme on Sunday, 29 July, to speak about the campaign and whilst on the programme he cooked a shoulder of Rhug Welsh Organic Lamb.Mr Williams, who will be at Borough Market for Lamb Day, said: “Growing up in Wales I learnt to appreciate food and its origins from an early age. I have first-hand experience of knowing the care and traditions involved in ensuring the best taste and quality found in Welsh Lamb.“I was very keen therefore to play a part in launching the ‘Lamb. It’s got to be Welsh’ campaign in order to highlight when this quality and versatile meat is at its best.“I encourage everyone to buy Welsh Lamb as we head into the start of Welsh Lamb season,” he added.