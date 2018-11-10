'Lambing List' opens to provide help for sheep farmers

A lambing initiative which provides help for sheep farmers during their busiest time of year is now open.The 'Lambing List' connects sheep farming members of the organisation who need assistance at lambing time, with agricultural and veterinary students looking for a work experience placement as part of their studies.The National Sheep Association (NSA) is behind the List, which opens for the forthcoming lambing season.Katie James, NSA Communications Officer said: “Recent years have seen the numbers of both farmers and students using it increase substantially meaning it is now considered the ‘go to’ place for those requiring extra help or seeking vital work experience.“It’s a very simple but effective process – we collate a list of NSA members looking for help at lambing time and produce an advert so students can approach them directly to ask for a placement,” she said.Farmers, who must be NSA members, wanting to advertise on the list must complete a short application form providing brief details of their lambing system and the experience and position they can offer, including provision of accommodation, meals and other details.
Adverts are listed in the order they are submitted, so farmers are encouraged to get adverts in as early as possible. They are also split into regions to highlight positions available in different areas of the UK and overseas. Ms James added: “This service is just one of the many membership benefits NSA offers as well as supporting agriculture’s next generation and the allied veterinary industry.“Young people accessing the NSA Lambing List on the NSA Next Generation website will also find a host of online resources, packed with useful information on NSA’s work to support young people.”
