'Manageable' 90-acre farm with diversification opportunities enters market





The farmland comprises 36.53 Ha (90.27 acres) of productive grade 4.2 pasture and silage ground

Lochridgehills Farm near Dunlop in East Ayrshire is a livestock and amenity unit with over 90 acres of productive farmland, and offers significant potential for development.The farm is a compact former dairy unit, equipped with a range of modern and traditional buildings which are now utilized for sheep and housing a beef herd.The farmland comprises 36.53 Ha (90.27 acres) of productive grade 4.2 pasture and silage ground. The land is largely down to pasture, some permanent pasture and some areas which have been cut for silage in recent years. There are several small blocks of amenity woodland throughout the holding.The property includes a range of traditional and modern farm buildings. These include several cattle and machinery sheds, a byre, former dairy buildings, a former bothy, calving pens, a workshop, barn, garage and stores.According to Galbraith, who is handling the sale, some of these buildings could be adapted to expand the agricultural business or may offer potential for conversion to other commercial or residential use, subject to the necessary planning consents.Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith said the farm is an "ideal opportunity" for someone to continue running it as a working farm or to consider a further business by diversifying the buildings.“The modern and traditional buildings offer scope for development in a number of ways. The property is situated in a scenic area and is easily accessible to Dunlop, Kilmarnock and Troon. This is a relatively compact landholding which makes it a manageable size for a new owner to run and potentially expand,” Mr Barrie said.In the last 12 months, more than 100 farms and blocks of farmland totalling over 15,000 acres, with a value in excess of £100 million, were marketed by Galbraith in Scotland.Lochridgehills Farm is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £520,000.