'Not a lot we can do as farmers': Sheep killed before Christmas in dog attack

Sheep have been killed by out-of-control dogs just before Christmas day, with one farmer saying "not a lot" can stop such incidents from happening.The incidents, in the Wotton-under-Edge area of Gloucestershire, happened just before Christmas.In Bournstream, a ram and a pregnant ewe were killed by a dog off its leads between 5pm on December 21 and 10:45am on December 22.The attacks are now being investigated by Gloucestershire police.The farmer of the 100-strong flock in Bournstream, Valerie Jones, told Gazette Series that a number of "unruly people" have been causing problems. She said five or six sheep were badly bitten in the attack just before Christmas.Valerie Jones said: “Unfortunately there’s not a lot we can do as farmers. Unless we spent all our time in the field – which is impossible – we have no way of stopping this happening.”Shocking figures show more than 1,800 farm animals have been killed by dog attacks in the space of four years, according to a new report which highlights the blight of livestock worrying.Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, if a dog worries sheep on agricultural land, the person in charge of the dog is guilty of an offence.In December, a woman was charged following a sheep worrying incident in Aberdeenshire, further highlighting the legal trouble dog walkers can face when livestock are attacked.Anyone with any information about either incident is asked to call 101 or email 101@gloucestershire.police.uk quoting incidents 168 and 235 of December 22.
Farminguk
FarmingUK
2 January 2018 09:30:42 2 January 2018 09:30:42 |Agri Safety,News,Sheep