'Not a lot we can do as farmers': Sheep killed before Christmas in dog attack

The incidents, in the Wotton-under-Edge area of Gloucestershire, happened just before Christmas.In Bournstream, a ram and a pregnant ewe were killed by a dog off its leads between 5pm on December 21 and 10:45am on December 22.The attacks are now being investigated by Gloucestershire police.The farmer of the 100-strong flock in Bournstream, Valerie Jones, toldthat a number of "unruly people" have been causing problems.She said five or six sheep were badly bitten in the attack just before Christmas.Valerie Jones said: “Unfortunately there’s not a lot we can do as farmers. Unless we spent all our time in the field – which is impossible – we have no way of stopping this happening.”Shocking figures show more than 1,800 farm animals have been killed by dog attacks in the space of four years, according to a new report which highlights the blight of livestock worrying.Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, if a dog worries sheep on agricultural land, the person in charge of the dog is guilty of an offence.In December, a woman was charged following a sheep worrying incident in Aberdeenshire, further highlighting the legal trouble dog walkers can face when livestock are attacked.