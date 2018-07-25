'Overwhelmingly likely' farmers will not lose tariff-free trade to EU, Gove says

It is "overwhelmingly likely" that the farming industry will have tariff free trade access to EU markets post-Brexit, according to Michael Gove.The Defra Secretary and the Secretary of State for Wales, Alun Cairns met with NFU Cymru at the Royal Welsh Show to discuss the major issues affecting the industry in the future.The farming union said it "cautiously welcomes" Mr Gove's comments, in particular his optimism around future trading relationships with the EU.The comments come as farmers increasingly worry about the prospect of losing the free and unfettered access to European markets they currently enjoy as a Member State of the European Union.The union did, however, stress that greater clarity is needed around the make-up of trade negotiations before farmers can "truly step forward with confidence" in making decisions that will affect their businesses in the future.
NFU Cymru President, John Davies said Welsh farmers will be "waiting anxiously" for more concrete assurances and clarity on Mr Gove's statement.“Our meeting provided us with the opportunity to stress that farmers in Wales have a real hunger and desire to be the best in the world and they are up for this challenge provided they are given the right conditions to prosper in the future,” Mr Davies said.“If Mr Gove’s positive comments at the Royal Welsh Show come to fruition that gives the industry a good platform to drive on and succeed.”'Highest standards'The importance of food production and the role of the farmer was also stressed at the meeting with Mr Gove and Mr Cairns.It follows the release of a survey by NFU Cymru which shows that 83% of the Welsh public acknowledge the farmer's role as food producers and believe the industry should be supported for this service as part of any new agricultural policy in Wales.Following the meeting, Mr Gove and Mr Cairns signed the NFU Cymru #WeAreWelshFarming pledge board to show their support for Welsh farmers and wrote a statement stating what they associate with the agricultural industry in Wales.
Mr Gove wrote: "The finest food from the most beautiful land", while Mr Cairns penned: "The highest standards and the greatest diversity and the cleanest environment".The meeting comes as the NFU described a 'no deal' Brexit as the "Armageddon scenario" for the British farming industry.NFU president Minette Batters used a speech at the Royal Welsh Show to say how crashing out of the EU without a deal must be avoided.