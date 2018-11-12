'Pick your own turkey' farm shop receives death threats and gets vandalised

A Devon farm shop has received death threats and vandalised by vegan campaigners after offering customers to "pick your own" Christmas turkey.Greendale Farm Shop in Woodbury Salterton, Devon, has experienced vandalism and online abuse after posting the offer on Facebook.On the post, the shop offers customers to "pick your own" Christmas turkey at the farm shop.It is offering a service where the public can name their own turkey and "help look after it for the next two months".Since then, the words "Murder" and "Go vegan" have been spray-painted on the shop's door. Pheasants have also been spray painted.
35-year-old Matt Carter, a farmer who works at the shop, told the BBC he only wanted to "offer people the chance to see where their food came from".Mr Carter said the the vegan anger began "almost immediately" after it was shared on Facebook and Instagram.
Following extensive media publicity on the issue, the farm shop has posted a "thank you" to its customers, saying they are "proud to sell fresh, local produce".The Vegan Society said it "does not support any threats of violence of abusive behaviour or language towards anyone".It follows news of a similar situation affecting a rural Hampshire school which received death threats from activists who were unhappy with its decision to rear pigs on-site for food education, forcing the school to stop the practice.Extensive media exposure of the situation helped the school re-instate the pigs following a positive public, and parent, backing.Meanwhile, a rural Highland school defied death threats from vegan and animal rights campaigners by continuing to post footage online of classroom butchery lessons.Last year, the Countryside Alliance launched a campaign to raise awareness of the extent of online bullying targeting rural-based people and businesses.
35-year-old Matt Carter, a farmer who works at the shop, told the BBC he only wanted to "offer people the chance to see where their food came from".Mr Carter said the the vegan anger began "almost immediately" after it was shared on Facebook and Instagram.
Meanwhile, Devon and Cornwall Police visited the farm after hearing the complaints and said "enquiries are underway into this matter".Neighbourhood Beat Manager Dave Pilling, said: "I have today visited Greendale Farm and met with the owner and staff, following the criminal damage to the shopfront and produce sustained overnight on Monday."I am also aware of some alarming calls made to the store in recent days; I will be meeting one of the people who was subjected to this abuse in the coming days to follow up on this matter."Criminal damage and making malicious calls is against the law and will not be tolerated; regardless of individuals views, these actions are simply not acceptable and cannot be justified," Mr Pilling said.
Following extensive media publicity on the issue, the farm shop has posted a "thank you" to its customers, saying they are "proud to sell fresh, local produce".The Vegan Society said it "does not support any threats of violence of abusive behaviour or language towards anyone".It follows news of a similar situation affecting a rural Hampshire school which received death threats from activists who were unhappy with its decision to rear pigs on-site for food education, forcing the school to stop the practice.Extensive media exposure of the situation helped the school re-instate the pigs following a positive public, and parent, backing.Meanwhile, a rural Highland school defied death threats from vegan and animal rights campaigners by continuing to post footage online of classroom butchery lessons.Last year, the Countryside Alliance launched a campaign to raise awareness of the extent of online bullying targeting rural-based people and businesses.