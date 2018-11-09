'Positive change in farming': 2019 Nuffield Farming Scholars announced

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The nineteen Scholars, who come from across UK agriculture, food and rural industries, will have the opportunity to travel for at least eight weeks in order to investigate their topic fully and explore global practices.Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust award approximately 20 individuals each year with the opportunity to research topics of interest in either farming, food, horticulture or rural industries.A bursary of approximately £7000 will be given towards your travel and subsistence expenses. In addition, the Trust and the individual award sponsor will meet travel and expenses in relation to the Pre Study Briefing and Contemporary Scholars Conference. The total value of an award is in excess of £12,000.“UK agriculture is entering a period of unprecedented change, environmentally, socially and politically,” says Mike Vacher, Nuffield Director.“Our 2019 Scholars were selected from a strong set of applicants for their ability to lead positive change in farming, food, horticulture and other rural sectors, as well as their potential to inspire others during their scholarships and beyond."The Scholarships will be formally awarded at the Nuffield Farming Conference in Glasgow in late November, after which the Scholars will commence their 18-month long studies.Topic: ‘Estate Management - benchmarking success’Generously supported jointly by The Worshipful Company of Farmers and SavillsTopic: ‘Increasing productivity through increasing diversity on UK dairy farms’Generously supported by McDonald’s RestaurantsTopic: ‘What is next for UK free range egg production in a growing & increasingly welfare conscious market?’Generously supported by The BEMB TrustTopic: ‘The Power of the Microbiome to produce Happy, Healthy Pigs’Generously supported by The John Oldacre FoundationTopic: ‘Tourism/education diversification for pig farms - can indoor housing be made visually pleasing to the uninformed public, to encourage engagement?’Generously supported by The John Oldacre FoundationTopic: ‘Connectivity in seed potato supply chains'Generously supported by The MacRobert TrustTopic: ‘Understanding varieties, husbandry techniques and best practice in the commercial cultivation of elders for the UK elderflower processing industries’Generously supported jointly by Thatchers Cider and The John Longwill's Agricultural SchemeTopic: ‘Feeding for health, combating antimicrobial resistance’Generously supported by The Thomas Henry FoundationTopic: ‘How can a greater focus on key profit drivers be facilitated by automation and innovation in grass-based systems?’Generously supported by The Elizabeth Creak Charitable Trust as a Clyde Higgs ScholarshipTopic: ‘What role should Young Farmer groups play in shaping the future of British Agriculture?’Generously supported by The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of ScotlandTopic: ‘Animal medicine best practice, unlocking the potential for UK farming’Generously supported by the AHDBTopic: ‘Replacement heifer strategies for a productive and profitable suckler herd’Generously supported by The Yorkshire Agricultural Society and Worshipful Company of ButchersTopic: ‘Ensuring the veterinary profession meets the needs of livestock agriculture now and in the future’Generously supported by The Trehane TrustTopic: ‘Farmer to Farmer Knowledge Exchange: Relevance, Challenges and Future Direction’Generously supported by The Central Region Farmers TrustTopic: ‘The future of precision poultry farming and strategies to ensure best possible animal welfare’Generously supported by The Three Counties Agricultural Society and McDonald’s RestaurantsTopic: ‘Achieving excellence in university and college farms. Implementing best practice from home and abroad’Generously supported by The John Oldacre FoundationTopic: ‘The Circular Farm. Minimising input for maximum output in a mixed farming system’Generously supported by The NFU Mutual Charitable TrustTopic: ‘Turning British Dairying Optimism Into Commercial Reality - Identifying and Exploiting Post Brexit Dairy Export Markets’Generously supported jointly by The Food Chain Scholarship and The Young Nuffield (Bob Matson) AwardTopic: ‘How to get the whole UK dairy industry using antibiotics responsibly’Generously supported jointly by The Dartington Cattle Breeding Trust and The Richard Lawes Foundation