‘Preliminary Checks Letter’ to scrutinise Welsh farmers' Single Application Forms

Rural Payments Wales (RPW) will be undertaking the checks on submitted Single Application Forms to identify any differences between what has been declared compared to their mapping database.It also wants to check if any of the land that has been declared has been declared by another claimant.If the RPW does come across any discrepancies during these checks it will issue a ‘Preliminary Checks Letter’ to farmers, which will be sent in an amber coloured envelope.Pembrokeshire County Executive Officer, Rebecca Voyle said: “If you receive such a letter it is essential that you read it and advise RPW of any changes that you may wish to make by June 19 2018. Any replies received after this date cannot be accepted and penalties may be applied.“However, if you received any assistance during the completion of your SAF it is important that you seek further advice and guidance from the same person before responding.“If you require any assistance with checking and responding to a letter please get in touch with your local FUW county office, as soon as you receive it.”Single Application Forms ensures access to farm support under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and land based rural development payments including Glastir Entry, Glastir Advanced, Glastir Organic and Glastir Woodland schemes.