'Serious' farm fire destroys £60,000 tractor and 45 acres of crops

A farm has lost a £60,000 tractor and 45 acres of crops to a devastating field fire in East Sussex.The field fire happened at Berwick Court Farm on Wednesday (25 July) in what firefighters described as a "serious fire".Paul Lewis, a farmer from near Berwick and Alfriston, told the BBC how the blaze destroyed 45 acres of crops and burnt out a £60,000 tractor.He said the seeing the crops go up in smoke is a "complete crying waste".
Photo showing the extent of the fire that @EastSussexFRS crews had to deal with earlier today. Did a great job in sweltering heat! JM #A27 #Drusillas pic.twitter.com/9RbV3SRd41— NPAS Redhill (@NPASRedhill) July 25, 2018
"It's been pretty nervous and frightening to be honest. We think the fire was caused by hot machinery, a flint and an accidental spark," Mr Lewis told the BBC."I didn't want my machinery to go up in flames obviously, and I've spent nine months getting my crops to this stage, so to see it just go up in smoke is a complete crying waste."East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 14.54 on 25 July following reports of the field fire.
At 17.40, six fire engines were at the scene, with four Landrovers, one Water Bowser and a Support Command Unit.Locals were asked to keep doors and windows closed to help avoid the smoke. There are no reports of injuries.
Crews have now left the scene of the field fire near the #A27 #Drusillas roundabout - please check out and share our advice about keeping our countryside safe #safersummer https://t.co/7Toh42IsZk pic.twitter.com/9DpHNj7mUD— East Sussex FRS (@EastSussexFRS) July 25, 2018
The fire follows repeated warnings by farming unions, rural organisations and insurers for farmers to take extra care due to the tinder dry conditions.
Conditions are dryer than the fabled summer of 1976 and its putting UK farms at high risk of devastating fires.
Big thank you to our hardworking teams at @Sussex_Fire_999 who have a very busy day & remained as professional, efficient and effective as always! They're the unseen heroes who answer your calls for help #proud #amazing— East Sussex FRS (@EastSussexFRS) July 25, 2018