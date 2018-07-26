'Serious' farm fire destroys £60,000 tractor and 45 acres of crops

Photo showing the extent of the fire that @EastSussexFRS crews had to deal with earlier today. Did a great job in sweltering heat! JM #A27 #Drusillas pic.twitter.com/9RbV3SRd41 — NPAS Redhill (@NPASRedhill) July 25, 2018





Crews have now left the scene of the field fire near the #A27 #Drusillas roundabout - please check out and share our advice about keeping our countryside safe #safersummer https://t.co/7Toh42IsZk pic.twitter.com/9DpHNj7mUD — East Sussex FRS (@EastSussexFRS) July 25, 2018





Big thank you to our hardworking teams at @Sussex_Fire_999 who have a very busy day & remained as professional, efficient and effective as always! They're the unseen heroes who answer your calls for help #proud #amazing — East Sussex FRS (@EastSussexFRS) July 25, 2018

