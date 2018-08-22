'Serious implications': Defra's sheep dip cost hike angers farmers

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Farming leaders from the sheep sector are urging Defra and the Environment Agency to reconsider its decision.New figures, obtained by the NFU through a freedom of information request, show that more than £1150 (43%) of new permit application costs are tied up with indirect permitting costs such as IT, head office and legal costs.The figures also show renewal applications include nearly £390 (43.5%) of indirect charges.The cross-industry group, which includes the NFU and the National Sheep Association (NSA), has written to Defra to express its concern and criticise the "lack of engagement" with farmers and industry following the consultation.It also calls "urgent" productive discussions with the industry, with a pledge to review alternative options for sheep dip disposal and better manage the costs of the permits.NFU livestock board chairman, Richard Findlay said it is "disappointing" that the Environment Agency and other government bodies have been unable to resolve the situation."If this situation continues, I believe there could be serious implications for the long term health and welfare of our sheep," Mr Findlay said."We need a solution that recognises that we must minimise our environmental impact but do so in a way that improves our animals’ health and welfare. We urgently need a joined up approach across Defra."NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said farmers are faced with a "sharply increased cost" who have "no choice but to pay" to ensure animal welfare."This decision needs quick and serious consideration from government – we’re still awaiting a response to our concerns,” Mr Stocker said.