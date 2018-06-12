'Stalwart of the livestock business' dies after 33 years in the industry





Clive Mahony, a livestock specialist with Meadow Quality, has passed away at 58-years-old after 33 years in the industry.In 1985, Clive joined Meadow Quality as a fieldsman and soon became "well known and respected", according to the company.Over the years he has been both a commentator on the industry, with his weekly market reports, but also an innovator in it, pioneering schemes to increase efficiency and carcass quality in beef production as well as setting up the Hereford scheme with Dovecote Park.Clive maintained, despite his achievements, that the best part of his job was helping farmers adapt and improve their methods to achieve the best return for their animals.Meadow Quality said Clive was a "stalwart of the livestock business", and this his "energy, enthusiasm and knowledge is a great loss".In a statement, the company said: "An outgoing and fun man he enjoyed life. A character who both worked and played hard he revelled in holidays, shows and time with his loved ones."A proud family man Clive is survived by his wife and daughters. Our thoughts are with his family in this time of grief. Clive was a good man and will be missed by many."