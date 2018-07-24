'Unique' land for sale used for sheep grazing and features ancient monument

A "rare" piece of land used for sheep grazing combined with it being the location of an ancient monument has come onto the market.The 37-acre site to the north of Llangollen, in Denbighshire, offers dramatic views across the Welsh countryside.The land is based below the medieval Castell Dinas Bran, a scheduled ancient monument.It is also part of the Dinas Bran Site of Special Scientific Interest, which is designated for its geology, acid and calcicolous grasslands and some particularly unusual plant species.It lies within the Clwydian Range and the Dee Valley area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The majority of the area provides rough grazing for sheep, while the lower slopes feature open woodland. The land is subject to Open Access and there are public rights of way leading up to and around the summit.
Rural agency Fisher German is marketing the site. Edward Clark, of Fisher German said it is "rare" that sites like this come on the market.“It is a spectacular piece of land offering spectacular views,” Mr Clark said.
“It is a Site of Special Scientific Interest based within a well-known beauty spot, with an ancient monument sitting on top of it and is also situated close to the popular town of Llangollen.“Due to it being so unique, the site has the potential to attract interest from a number of parties such as local farmers, historical groups, conservationists or local community groups,” he said.The land has a guide price of offers in the region of £100,000.The sale follows news of a coastal farm "with a difference" with access to its own gold-sanded beach entering the market.