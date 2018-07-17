'Very lucky' tractor driver escapes major injury following serious collision

A49 currently closed between Craven Arms and Marsh brook due to an accident. pic.twitter.com/rmtqNrU0Xx — South Shropshire SNT's (@SouthShropCops) July 15, 2018





Damage only RTC A49 Marshbrook Road is currently closer @SouthShropCops @SFRS_CravenArms and #opuspecials on scene (KD) pic.twitter.com/osPlcjoQAx — West Mercia SC OPU (@WMerciaSC_OPU) July 15, 2018

The A49 at Marshbrook was closed on Sunday (15 July) evening following the collision between a tractor and a car.Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 6pm. According to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, the two men involved in the accident received only "bumps and bruises".The fire service called the two "very lucky" considering the scale of damage.The carriageway was also damaged during the collision as a large quantity of oil was spilt from the tractor's engine. The road remained closed whilst the carriageway was cleaned and resurfaced.A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, got out himself and only had seatbelt type injuries. He was assessed and discharged on scene."The driver of the tractor, which was badly damaged, did not require any treatment."