17 July 2018 | Online since 2003
17 July 2018

'Very lucky' tractor driver escapes major injury following serious collision


The fire service called the two involved in the collision "very lucky" considering the damage (Photo: Craven Arms Fire Station)

A tractor driver has been described as "very lucky" after escaping major injury following a collision into another vehicle in Shropshire.
The A49 at Marshbrook was closed on Sunday (15 July) evening following the collision between a tractor and a car.
Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 6pm. According to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, the two men involved in the accident received only "bumps and bruises".
The fire service called the two "very lucky" considering the scale of damage.

The carriageway was also damaged during the collision as a large quantity of oil was spilt from the tractor's engine. The road remained closed whilst the carriageway was cleaned and resurfaced.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, got out himself and only had seatbelt type injuries. He was assessed and discharged on scene.
"The driver of the tractor, which was badly damaged, did not require any treatment."





