'You Are Not Alone' charity launches directory of support groups for farmers

Mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone) provides help for those in farming who may be affected by stress and depression.Those who work in agriculture are often reluctant to seek support for depression, stress or anxiety.Jo Hoey, YANA spokesperson explained: “We started to do some research into sources of support and advice available to the farming community across the UK and decided to compile and fund a directory of those incredible regional support groups and key national charities which can specifically help those in our rural communities."The directory will be distributed to relevant businesses, charities and organisations across the UK so that contact details of the network of groups is readily available.The booklet also provides advice on how to recognise symptoms of stress and depression and how best to help a client, colleague, friend or family.An initial print run of 1,000 copies of the directory has been arranged following a sizeable donation received by the charity following the tragic death of a Norfolk farmer.Ms Hoey added: "We wanted to make good use of the income and do something tangible in his memory."We hope that this directory will mean that many more people will be aware of the help that is available, how to access it and, importantly, how to be supportive to others," she added.