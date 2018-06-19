10-year FBT in Cumbria offers 'tremendous opportunity' for new entrant





The FBT is for 175 acres of mowing and grazing land near Longtown, Carlisle, northern Cumbria and is described as a good opportunity for a young farmer to start their career.Commencing on the 1st September 2018, Slealands Farm offers a "perfect walk-in opportunity" for young farmers looking to set up their own stock-rearing farm.The farm is available to let as a whole or in two lots. Lot 1 includes the steading and comprises of 63 acres, split into 5 fields, of productive grazing and mowing land, currently all laid to grass.Lot 2 is split into 6 fields, extends to 110 acres of good quality mowing and grazing land. The land, overall, is classified as Grade 3 agricultural land by Defra.The farmhouse is of traditional build and comprises of three bedrooms, oil fired Rayburn and wood burning stove. Externally, the garden features mature trees, timber summerhouse and good space for parking.Interviews for the farm will be held during the week commencing 30th July. Jonathan Hird, Graduate Surveyor for H&H Land and Property, said both land in Cumbria and Farm Business Tenancies are highly sought after.“This livestock farm is suitable for both beef and sheep and has a very good range of outbuildings. Slealands holds the flexibility in terms of the letting as there is the option to go as a whole or in two lots,” Mr Hird said.“The letting includes a range of traditional and modern outbuildings including; former byre, stores, lambing shed and sheep pens, cubicle shed, covered midden and loose housing.”In advance of the tender application deadline, H&H Land and Property are offering two days to view the letting.The farm can be viewed on two specific days, with the house, buildings and land being available for viewing between 10.00am – 3.00pm on Wednesday 4th July and Friday 13th July .