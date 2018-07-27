10-year old girl dies following quad bike accident on Cornwall farm

A 10-year-old girl has tragically died after she was thrown off a UTV which had overturned on farmland in Cornwall, the police have said.Lily McCormick, from Liskeard has tragically died after an incident on farmland at Looe.Police and ambulance were called at 6.30pm on Sunday 22 July after reports that the young girl had been thrown from a Gator Utility Vehicle which had overturned.Lily was a passenger on the vehicle and sustained life-threatening head injuries. She was airlifted to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance but was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The male rider of the vehicle was also treated for minor injuries.The death is not being treated as suspicious but the circumstances of the incident are being investigated by police. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.Family and friends say they are "devastated" by the loss of Lily and are wearing a red ribbon around their left wrist in memory of her. Red was Lily’s favourite colour.A candle has been lit in memory of Lily at St Neot Church.An online fundraising page has been created to help create memories of her to live on.It reads: "We want Lily and memories of her to live on and with your help we can create something special for her."Lily loved red and we would love to see as many red ribbons around as we can.
"Please feel free to visit St Neot Church where there is a candle lit for Lily and memories of her. It will be there for the next four weeks."There will also be disco beads on sale, £4 for adults & £3 for children, with all proceeds going to the fund. Locations of these will be listed soon. Fly high Lily McCormick, forever 10 x"The tragedy follows Farm Safety Week (16-20 July), which aimed to shine a spotlight on improving the farming industry's often poor record on safety.The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has announced its latest annual fatal injuries in its agriculture report 2017/2018, calling the figures "appalling".29 fatal injuries to agricultural workers were recorded in the report and the sector continues to account for a large share of the annual fatality count (20%).