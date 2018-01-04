2019 Nuffield Farming Scholarship applications open

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

The application process for 2019 Nuffield Scholarships is now open, and prospective scholars are being encouraged to send in their submissions well ahead of the 31 July deadline.The scholarships are globally recognised, and often facilitate personal career development, as well as improvements in business and the agricultural industry, providing life-changing opportunities.Scholarships are funded by a raft of generous sponsors who provide successful candidates with a bursary of £7,000 to cover travel and subsistence for a minimum of eight weeks’ worth of global research.2016 scholar, Richard Hinchliffe explains that his Scholarship has greatly broadened his agricultural knowledge and helped him to successfully evolve his farming practices.“I was awarded my Scholarship in 2015, on the topic of herbicide resistant weeds, after a long battle with blackgrass on my own farm in Yorkshire. Since then, my research has helped the farm to become blackgrass free for the first time in 17 years,” says Mr Hinchcliffe.“During the 18-month study period I travelled to the USA, Australia and Argentina to investigate how other farmers and agronomists dealt with the challenge I was facing.“I had the opportunity to see how farmers reacted to export quotas and crop tariffs, which led to over 60% of cropping land being placed into soybean production, and rapid development of herbicide resistance in many weed species,” he says.Upon his return, he prepared an extensive report on his findings, and presented them to the industry at the annual Nuffield conference last November.“Undertaking a Nuffield Scholarship has been one of the best professional decisions I’ve ever made. It’s given me a totally different outlook on the industry, expanded my contacts on a global scale and given me friends for life.“I’d encourage anyone that’s motivated and passionate about their industry to rise to the challenge and apply for a Scholarship. You won’t regret it,” adds Richard.Nuffield director, Mike Vacher, explains that he is looking forward to receiving applications from forward thinking individuals that are keen to broaden their horizons.“The application deadline isn’t until 31 July 2018, but it’s important to start considering your submission as soon as possible. We can put you in touch with Scholars such as Richard, who will provide first hand advice and application tips.”A Scholarship does not require academic qualifications, but applicants must be aged between 22 and 45 years old, be well established in their career, and be at least three years post tertiary education.