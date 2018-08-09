40 sheep stolen from County Down farm

Forty sheep have been stolen from a farm in County Down, Northern Ireland.The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing for information after sheep were reported stolen from a field in Rathfriland. Approximately 21 ewes, 18 lambs and one ram were stolen from the field on the Bannfield Road sometime between the 24 and 27 of July.“If you have any information regarding the theft of the sheep, or their whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference 521 of 6/8/18,” the PSNI stated.“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”The incident comes just days after 48 sheep belonging to Bangor University’s research centre were reported stolen from the Carneddau mountains in Wales.