900 tonnes of hay set alight on Hertfordshire farm

Firefighters have tackled a huge farm blaze in Hertfordshire where 900 tons of hay caught fire.Fire crews in Hertfordshire have extinguished a fire at a farm in St Albans which broke out late on Tuesday night (21 August), early Wednesday morning.The farm, on Sandridgebury Lane, suffered damage at three separate hay sites.Crews from St Albans and Harpenden attended shortly after midnight, with firefighters from Garston, Welwyn Garden City and Borehamwood took over at 4.30am on Wednesday morning.It is not yet known what caused the fire.Conditions have been dryer than the fabled summer of 1976, putting UK farms at high risk of devastating fires.
It follows recent moorland and gorse fires seen throughout the UK during the ongoing heatwave, most notably at Saddleworth Moor, Winter Hill and Glenshane Pass, Northern Ireland.A farmer has highlighted the destruction of the Saddleworth Moor fire, and how one gamekeeper lost everything because of it.