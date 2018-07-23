A 'careless Brexit' poses 'significant risks' to flow of UK food

A "careless Brexit" poses "significant risks" to the flow of UK food, with the possibility of food regulations being suspended in the event of "no-deal".According to a new report, the government recognises the serious consequences that may ensue because it is making contingency plans to suspend food regulations in the event of a no-deal Brexit.'Feeding Britain: Food Security after Brexit' – published by the Food Research Collaboration – takes stock of how food security and food regulation are being addressed by the UK government in the Brexit discussions.The report argues that the Chequers statement announced on 6 July and subsequent White Paper that recognises the importance of agri-food to Brexit has "major weaknesses".It says the government is making a "fundamental mistake" in proposing close alignment with the EU only for farming and manufacturing, but not for retail or food service.
The authors say this injects a fault-line into the UK food system between production and service sectors, yet food service is by far the largest source of employment in the entire UK food chain and delivers more gross value added (29 per cent) than the other sectors (agriculture 7 per cent, wholesaling 11 per cent, manufacturing 26 per cent, retailing 27 per cent).Co-author Professor Tim Lang, of City, University of London said: “One could argue that this is sensible emergency planning but it is also risky. Consumers would rightly wonder who was guaranteeing the safety and quality of the imported food they were buying.“Criminals would be alerted to opportunities for food fraud. And the move would send negative signals to the EU, at a delicate time in Brexit negotiations. It could make the UK’s third country status more problematic for exports.”'Food-dependent'The report also says that the government appears to be ambiguous on the question of migrant workers and how essential they are to the current working of the UK food system.In addition, they argue that too little attention is being paid to the special needs of Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland, whose economies are highly food-dependent.Professor Terry Marsden added: "There is a strong need for the joint production of a sustainable food framework which involves the devolved regions of the UK and the regions of England, such that it enhances food security and creates the basis for more healthy food consumption in the UK as a whole."
The report argues that an "additional unnecessary risk" is being created by the Food Standards Agency’s decision to press ahead with major reform of UK food safety regulation, at a time when a stable regulatory regime should be in place as the basis of trade and Brexit negotiations.Professor Millstone said: “It is vital, in the context of negotiating and enacting Brexit, that the Food Standards Agency, and the UK Government more generally, avoid any decisions, proposals or actions, that could adversely affect food safety standards in the UK or the reputation of the UK’s food supply.”The paper provides a detailed analysis of the significance of the Regulating Our Future (ROF) reforms being undertaken by the Food Standards Agency.The paper's release follows news of leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees Mogg stating how the UK is now heading for a no-deal exit from the EU, and that leaving on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms is likely.