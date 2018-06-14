AHDB's Meat Education Programme receives industry accolade

The benefits to the red meat supply chain of the AHDB Beef & Lamb Meat Education Programme have been recognised at a prestigious industry award ceremony.The programme was crowned Best Training Initiative at the 2017 Food Management Today Industry Awards for addressing a lack of accessible training for professionals working in the meat industry.The awards, which took place in Kensington on earlier this month, brought together top names in the UK food industry to celebrate excellence and reward the best, as voted for by readers of Food Management Today magazine and judged by industry experts.The Meat Education Programme aims to help both individuals and businesses enhance their knowledge and understanding and provide them with certification.The free-to-use educational resource is targeted at the whole of the meat supply chain, including butchers and processors, chefs, foodservice staff, meat buyers and traders, meat counter staff, marketing professionals and journalists.
The programme comprises 16 theory and practical modules on a web-based platform, which can be accessed by visiting their website.Each module is supported by downloadable study materials and online assessment and certification are also available free-of-charge for the theory modules. The three practical beef and lamb modules are assessed at the learner’s place of work by highly experienced butchery professionals.Dick van Leeuwen,Senior Business Development Manager for AHDB Beef & Lamb, said: “It has been a lot of hard work putting this Meat Education Programme together, but I am absolutely delighted by the industry’s reaction so far. Winning this award is the icing on the cake.”