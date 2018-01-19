AHDB seeking horticultural expert and agricultural scientist to join team

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) is currently seeking applications for two new members to join its main board with effect from 1 April 2018.A person with expertise in the UK horticulture industry is sought, who in addition to their corporate board role, will also chair AHDB’s horticulture sector board.The levy-board is also on the search for an independent member with an understanding of agricultural science to help inform the board’s decisions on research and knowledge exchange.The appointments will be made jointly by Ministers in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), the Scottish Government, the Welsh Government and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development for Northern Ireland.Candidates are required to declare conflicts of interest and political activity as part of the application process.These posts replace Gary Taylor, the current horticulture chairman, who will step down six months before completing his second term in office due to other professional commitments.The second post will replace Professor Ian Crute, the independent with agricultural scientific expertise, who finishes his second term on 30 March 2018.These two board vacancies occur at a significant and challenging time for the UK government as it looks to respond to the Brexit challenges facing the farming and food sectors over the coming decade.AHDB Chairman Peter Kendall said: “We are seeking people who have vision, passion and ambition for the AHDB and what we can deliver for UK agriculture in these uncertain times.”Candidates may begin the application process by visiting Cabinet Office’s Public Appointments. The closing date for applications is Monday 12 February.
