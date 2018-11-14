AHDB urged to give farmers 'better value for money'

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



It comes in response to Defra’s review on what the future role and activities of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) should be.AHDB derives the bulk of its income from a statutory levy generated from the farming community, which delivers around £60 million per annum and is spent across six sector boards.The CLA said its members would continue to support the existence of the board but changes are needed to its governance and structure so that an improved level of delivery to those who pay the levy can be achieved.CLA President, Tim Breitmeyer said farmers and growers already face "significant uncertainty" as the UK navigates Brexit and beyond."It is vital for the AHDB to meet the challenge of supporting these industries through this upheaval, especially in preparing for Brexit - deal or no deal," he said.“Our continued support for the board is dependent on fundamental changes in governance, to ensure transparent decision-making and a focus on delivering for those who pay the levy rather than government objectives."Mr Breitmeyer said CLA members are not satisfied with current AHDB activities, saying it is "poor value for money".“If the board were to focus on doing less but doing it well, that would achieve most impact and allay the concerns of the levy payers,” he said.The rural organisation's response also highlighted the need for board membership to include a range of skills and expertise and called for improved multi-channel communications to better promote the services on offer.Mr Breitmeyer added: “Too many farmers and growers are unaware of the work the AHDB does and how it can improve their business, so external communication needs drastically addressing.“Alongside this, it is crucial for the board to have the expertise required to run this multi-million-pound organisation focused on delivering outcomes for levy payers and ensuring their buy-in for the knowledge and advice available.”The government review was a joint 10-week exercise covering England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The request for views closed on 9 November.