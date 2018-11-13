Aberdeenshire man dies in tractor accident on farm

A 47-year-old Aberdeenshire contractor has died following an accident involving a tractor on his farm.Neil Ironside, director of construction company KW Contractors, died on his family farm.Police were called to Auchlinn Farm in the Fisherie area of Turriff in relation to the sudden death of Mr Ironside at around 11am on Saturday, 10 November.A police spokeswoman said there are no suspicious circumstances and added that the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed.The incident follows news of another farm tragedy hitting the industry over the weekend.Ian Whellans, 26, from Hume near Kelso in the Scottish Borders, died as a result of a farm incident on Sunday morning (11 November).
Farming has the highest rate of fatal injury of all the main industry sectors, around 18 times as high as the all industry rate.
