Activists create petition to shut down country pub's sheep racing event

Animal rights campaigners have targeted another sheep racing event with the hope of banning it, this time one organised by a country pub in Buckinghamshire.The Betsey Wynne pub in the village of Swanbourne is hoping to hold its annual sheep racing event on 28 July amid a petition calling for it to be stopped.The petition, by protest group Lambentations, has attracted over 30,000 signatories. However, just over 3,800 of those are from the UK.The group says it has successfully stopped eight previous sheep races by using petitions.The petition reads: “Sheep racing is cruel and unnecessary. Sheep are quiet, timid creatures and making them run in a crowded and noisy environment for our entertainment is outdated and wrong.
“These cruel events must end. Animals are not ours to use for entertainment. Please sign now to show the organisers how much public opposition there is to sheep racing and ask them to cancel this event and replace it with something that does not involve the exploitation of animals.” The petition follows news of an annual Easter sheep run that was initially cancelled due to pressure from animal rights and vegan activists, but in the end decided to go-ahead.The annual Hoo Farm Easter sheep race in Shropshire has been organised for the past thirty years.But earlier this year, the farm decided to cancel its race after animal rights and vegan campaigners called for it to be shut down.However, vets from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said they were "satisfied the welfare of sheep was not compromised by being involved in the racing."The farm said the positive review prompted it to re-open the race just in time for the Easter weekend.