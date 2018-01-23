Agri Academy searches for Wales' next generation of rural leaders

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

The Welsh government's personal development programme, the Agri Academy 2018, has officially been launched by Rural Affairs Secretary Lesley Griffiths.The Academy, now approaching its sixth year and with 165 alumni, hopes to bring together some of the most promising people making their way in the agricultural industry today.The programme takes place over three short study periods and overseas visits, and aims to give individuals selected the inspiration and skills they need to become future rural leaders.The application window for this year’s programme, will be open from Tuesday 23 January to Friday, 30 March 2018.Comprising three elements, the Agri Academy’s Rural Leadership programme, a collaboration with the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, aims to develop and nurture a new generation of leaders and individuals keen to influence the rural agenda at a local, regional and European level.The programme provides an opportunity to meet and lobby Welsh Government and EU figureheads in Wales and Brussels and to learn the skills of effective public speaking and media interviews.The Business and Innovation programme offers personal and business development which can help candidates meet the challenges of farming in the future, as they network and learn from top industry experts and business leaders at home and during an overseas study visit.The Junior Academy, which is run in partnership with Wales YFC, is targeted at young people aged 16-19 considering a career in the food and farming industries.Speaking at the launch, Ms Griffiths said: “The Agri Academy’s format of three short but intensive study periods has a proven track record of paving the way to business success for so many of its alumni.“Farming Connect’s unique personal development programme of training, mentoring, support and guidance gives both young entrants with ambitious aspirations and more experienced individuals a fantastic opportunity to share ideas and learn from each other in a success-driven, supportive environment.“There are no barriers for eligible individuals wanting to apply for the Agri Academy and there are no limits to what you can achieve if you put your mind to it.“The Agri Academy has been a hugely valuable stepping stone, which has inspired so many individuals, giving them confidence and necessary networks to plan for their future as successful rural leaders, professional business people and innovative farmers.”Einir Davies, development and mentoring manager with Menter a Busnes, which delivers Farming Connect on behalf of the Welsh Government, says that the 2018 programme promises exciting opportunities, which includes a trip to Iceland.“Candidates selected for the Business & Innovation Programme will visit Iceland, a country renowned for its innovative approach to environmental management, renewable energy and sustainable farming methods.“Iceland has a similar topography to Wales with its combination of lowland, upland and coastal farms and it is self-sufficient in meat, eggs and milk,” said Ms Davies.Rural Leadership Programme candidates will meet figureheads and policy leaders from the Welsh Government and visit the European Parliament in Brussels.