Agricultural machinery show LAMMA closes due to severe weather

Agricultural machinery show LAMMA has had to close today due to the severe weather in the area.The show, which is held at the East of England Arena in Peterborough, has experienced damage by the strong winds.Storm Fionn has brought the country devastating winter conditions with wind speeds of 70mph and upwards.LAMMA Show posted on social media: "Regrettably, due to the extreme winds last night and this morning has caused serious damage to stands and structures. "For safety reasons we therefore regret to announce that LAMMA will NOT be open to visitors today. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.""We are currently assessing the damage on site which is quite severe in places. The site is not safe to enter."East of England Arena tweeted: "Due to extreme weather damage and for health and safety reasons, we regrettably announce that LAMMA Show is cancelled today.
"We apologise for any inconvenience but due to the severe weather the organisers have had to reluctantly take this decision."LAMMA, the UK’s largest farm machinery, equipment and agricultural services show, is held every January.The dates for this year were 17 - 18th January.