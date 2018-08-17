Farminguk
Air ambulance picks up 5-year-old boy with 'serious leg injury' from farm


It’s not known if the young boy is in a life threatening condition

An air ambulance was called to a farm in Scotland to pick up a five-year-old boy with a "serious leg injury".
The incident occurred on Thursday (16 August) just after 7pm at a farm in New Aberdour, Aberdeenshire.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We got the call in at 7.02pm. We were made aware by the ambulance service.
“It’s not known if it is life threatening or not but they have a serious leg injury.”
It is currently not known what caused the boy's injuries.
The incident follows the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) announcing its latest annual fatal injuries in its agriculture report 2017/2018, calling the figures "appalling".
29 fatal injuries to agricultural workers were recorded in the report and the sector continues to account for a large share of the annual fatality count (20%).





