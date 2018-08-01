Aldi to give upland farmers business advice in new partnership





The supermarket has pledged its support to the Fund’s Resilience Programme, which is designed to help family-farm businesses improve their prospects.Aldi will support upland beef and lamb family farms to improve their skills and knowledge of business management.This will be delivered through a series of workshops hosted by consultants on a day-to-day management of their business, with topics including record keeping, succession planning, and understanding finance and accounts.The programme also brings disconnected and remotely-located farmers together to share best practice and build local networks. Participating farms will have one-to-one on farm advice on their specific situations and implementing improvements.Launched in July 2016, and now entering its third year, the programme is designed to offer free business support for more than 1,300 family farms by 2020, improving their confidence and ability to run long-term and sustainable businesses.It is the only scheme of its kind intended to help vulnerable family farms in the UK.Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK said: “Supporting British farming is something we have always done at Aldi. Teaming up with The Prince’s Countryside Fund to support the vital work of its Farm Resilience Programme is a natural extension of that.“By working directly with family-run farms across the UK, Aldi and The Prince’s Countryside Fund not only helps famers to do better business but also to safeguard the future sustainability of the British farming industry.”