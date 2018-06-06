Aldi to introduce 'We Love Milk' labels to highlight its nutritional benefits

Aldi is to introduce a "We Love Milk" label to feature on milk it sells to outline its nutritional benefits.The new label will feature on Aldi’s Cowbelle-brand milk and will outline the major nutritional benefits of drinking milk.Julie Ashfield, Aldi's Managing Director of Buying said milk is a "superfood" because it contains a wide range of nutrition.To get the same amount of calcium as there is in a 250ml glass of milk, a person would need to consume 650g of broccoli, 205g of kale or 120g of almonds.Ms Ashfield said: “This is a simple but important step that we hope will help educate our customers about the wider nutritional benefits of milk“We all know that it’s a great source of calcium, but it also contains large amounts of iron, potassium and vitamins B2 and B12 that are vital to a balanced diet.”
She added: “As well as offering excellent-quality products at the most affordable prices, we want to help customers live healthy lives by giving them the right information about the food they eat.”
Aldi’s own-brand milk range is 100 per cent British. The new label has been introduced across the majority of stores in England and Wales.On June 1, farmers and the public celebrated World Milk Day to highlight the contributions the dairy sector plays in society.The day celebrated the important contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition.