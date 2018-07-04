Amendments to hedge trimming regulations welcomed by Scottish farmers





Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The Scottish government has amended the the Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC) rule, which will prevent crops from being damaged by machinery wheels during hedge cutting after the crop has been sown.The GAEC 7 rule change means farmers who want to sow a field with oilseed rape or grass can now trim a hedge or lop branches off a tree before sowing commences, but only during the month of August.This exemption can be extended to fields being sown with other crops during August, but only with prior written permission received from Scottish government's Rural Payments Inspections Division (RPID).A second amendment has provided further clarity to the exemption which allows farmers to trim hedges or lop branches off trees for reasons “necessary for the purpose of road safety”.NFU Scotland’s Combinable Crops Committee Chairman, Ian Sands said the value of the amendment "cannot be underestimated", especially when growers have had a difficult start to the year.“The changes to these regulations will allow for normal hedge maintenance to take place which otherwise would be delayed and prevent the damage to valuable sown oilseed rape and new grass, ” Mr Sands said.“Crops such as oilseed rape and grass which should be sown during August were repeatedly damaged by the restrictions placed on hedge cutting in August.“This rule change will be greatly appreciated by farmers who can now properly maintain hedgerows without damaging valuable crops.Mr Sands added: “It also gives farmers further clarity and allows them to continue to maintain the safety and visibility of roads and walkways for public use.”