Applications now open to discover a world of dairying down under

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



For the third year running, Holstein Young Breeders (HYB) have teamed up with Holstein Australia to provide one member with an opportunity of a lifetime.The winner will be able to visit a range of Australian dairy farms and take part in International Dairy Week, which is held in January..The exchange will focus on learning, practical on-farm experience, skills development, networking and gaining first-hand knowledge of how dairy farming compares in Australia to the UK.In return, the winner will be an ambassador for Holstein UK and keep a blog detailing their time in Australia.Upon arrival in Australia, the winner will be met by their host family before attending Youth Camp, where he or she will be involved in clipping, leading and judging classes within teams, along with farm tours and workshops.The next stop will be New South Wales for farm tours and sightseeing in Sydney. Australia's International Dairy Week is held in January, so the winner will be attending this, visiting sales and joining in with the Youth Competition.Following this week, the winner will be able to go on more farm tours, including a visit to one of Australia's top bull farms.Heather Martin, who took part in the 2018 Exchange says the trip provided a "fantastic learning experience".“It was one of the best things I have ever experienced in my life. I learnt about a completely different way of life and the challenges they face by farming in such a different climate,” she said.“During my time in Australia, I visited farms which had been affected by volcanoes, wildfires and droughts and it makes you appreciate the relatively stable weather we have here in the UK.”