Appreciate role of farmers protecting wildlife, Chris Packham says









Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The comment comes as Mr Packham gets ready to visit Papley Grove Farm in Cambridgeshire tomorrow (22 July) to draw attention to the state of UK's wildlife.The TV presenter will highlight the positive impacts of nature friendly farming practices, as part of his ‘UK BioBlitz Campaign – nature reserves are not enough’ campaign.The farm visit is part of the first independent audit of its kind in the UK involving Citizen Science. His goal is to highlight the extent to which the nation’s species are under threat.Papley Grove Farm, is the only farm and just one of 50 sites across the country he’ll be stopping off as part of his UK Bioblitz Campaign.The campaign has a serious purpose, as the results of the 2018 audit will be recorded to create a benchmark: this will help measure the rise and fall in numbers of different species on these sites in the future.Chris Packham said he is doing the campaign because the UK’s landscape is in "big trouble""We should have a far greater expectation of having wildlife around us all of the time but sadly we find ourselves going to nature reserves. We need to appreciate the role of farmers in protecting and supporting wildlife. We want wildlife everywhere; nature reserves are not enough,” Mr Packham said.The number of farm birds has dropped by 54% since 1970 and since 1990 the farmland butterfly index has fallen by 36%.Papley Grove Farm in Cambridgeshire, like many other farms, demonstrates that it is possible to increase wildlife and run a successful farming business.Barn Owl numbers have soared over the past year and by leaving wider field margins the farm has increased nesting habitats for birds under threat, such as skylarks and turtle doves.Martin Lines, the farmer of Papley Grove Farm said many species rely on farmers for their survival."By carefully changing the way we run our farm we have found that we can play a powerful role in helping wildlife recover and thrive," Mr Lines said."I feel lucky when I see our wildflower areas and hedgerows attract lots of bees and new butterfly species. I love the fact that rare species such as skylarks and corn buntings soar overhead singing while I work on the land.”Mr Lines has encouraged others and neighbouring farms to support nature friendly farming practices, so that people across the UK can work together to boost wildlife across a wider area.“Our efforts are irrelevant if other farmers do not recognise a shift to nature friendly farming is not just good for wildlife but is key to the long-term survival and success of British farming," he added."By working together, we can enhance and improve our countryside for all to benefit, but we need the right government policies and public support in place to help us fulfil the potential farmland has for conservation.”